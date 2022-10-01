Durga Puja Festivities Grip Assam, Maha Shashti Today

Festive spirit has gripped the entire region as Durga Puja celebrations have begun from Saturday.

‘Maha Shashti’ marks the beginning of the festival.

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Durga Puja fervour has gripped Assam with the pandals embellished with unique themes and beautiful decorations.

Durga Puja is an annual Hindu festival that is dedicated to Goddess Durga and celebrated predominantly by the Bengali community in India and around the world, and in the eastern part of the country in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam.

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days.