‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Jaspreet Singh Joins Probe, Statement Taken

In connection with Cyber PS Case No. 03/2025, YouTuber and stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh appeared before the Investigating Officer of the Crime Branch, Guwahati, on April 12, 2025, following a notice issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. His statement was recorded under Section 180 of the BNSS.

The case, registered under multiple sections of the BNS, the IT Act, the Cinematography Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, pertains to allegations of promoting obscenity in the controversial show India’s Got Latent.

Earlier, fellow accused YouTuber Samay Raina also appeared before the Investigating Officer and gave his statement. The FIR, lodged on February 12, 2025, named five prominent digital creators—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina—for allegedly engaging in sexually explicit discussions and promoting vulgar content online.

Guwahati Police had earlier confirmed that Ashish Chanchlani had cooperated fully during his interrogation.

