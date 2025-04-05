YouTuber Samay Raina Appears Before Guwahati Crime Branch in Obscenity Case

Nearly a month after controversy erupted over several YouTubers allegedly promoting obscenity in the show India's Got Latent, accused YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Investigating Officer of the Crime Branch, Guwahati, today.

The case, registered under Cyber PS Case No. 03/2025, includes charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, the Cinematography Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

An FIR filed on February 12 named five prominent YouTubers—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina—accusing them of engaging in sexually explicit discussions and promoting obscenity.

Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani had fully cooperated during his interrogation, as confirmed by Guwahati Police's Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain on February 27.

Following a notice issued under Section 35(3) of BNSS, Samay Raina was examined today, and his statement was recorded under Section 180 of BNSS by the Investigating Officer.

Also Read: India’s Got Latent Controversy: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Interrogated by Guwahati Police