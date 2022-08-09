Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Assam Writers’ Forum Organises Special Program

A special program was organised by the writer’s society of Assam at the Alumni Hall in the Cotton University on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Tuesday.

The program was held under the theme “Mati, Manuh Aru Xomonnoy.”

On the occasion, Borsing Rongphar and Jina Rajkumari were conferred the Lombudhar Kaman Award.

The program was started by the lighting of lamps by Paramananda Kaman. Two books were also inaugurated by in the program by Thaneswar Malakar and Prakash Mahanta. The books are “Subarna Puspor Xugondhi” by Bondona Mahanta and another was a book translated from Assamese to Bodo by Dipali Swargiary Baruah.