Moving Ambulance Catches Fire in Nagaon, No Casualties

An ambulance bringing a patient caught fire in the middle of a road in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

The patient and the driver inside the ambulance had a narrow escape. However, the ambulance has been completely burnt down to ashes.

The incident took place in front of a petrol pump at Kawoimari.

Reportedly, the incident took place due to a technical failure of the vehicle.

Officials of the Fire and Emergency department rushed to the spot after the incident. The fire was then brought under control by combined efforts of the locals and the fire fighting personnel.