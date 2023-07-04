Guwahati News

IndiGo Flight Carrying Assam Ministers Makes Emergency Landing At Guwahati Airport

The flight reported an issue soon after takeoff and had to return back to the airport.
An IndiGo aircraft carrying Assam cabinet ministers and an MLA among other passengers made an emergency landing
An IndiGo aircraft carrying several political leaders from Assam made an emergency landing at the Guwahati airport on Tuesday after reporting a technical snag, according to sources.

As per the information received, the IndiGo flight had departed from the Borjhar airport in Guwahati, but returned to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff.

Sources informed that Assam cabinet ministers Bimal Bora and Ranjeet Kumar Dass along with MLA Naba Kumar Doley were on the flight which was also carrying hundreds of other passengers.

The flight reported an issue soon after takeoff and had to return back to the airport. The IndiGo flight numbered 6E-2652 was headed to Dibrugarh, informed sources.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that prior to this incident, the same aircraft had reported another technical snag and had to make a similar emergency landing.

The airlines is yet to make an official comment on the matter.

IndiGo Flight Returns to Guwahati Airport Mins After Takeoff
IndiGo

