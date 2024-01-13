IndiGo Flight Diverted to Bangladesh, Safely Lands at Guwahati Airport Later

The IndiGo flight which was diverted to Bangladesh in the early hours on Saturday, safely landed at the Guwahati Airport, reports said.
As per preliminary reports, the flight reached the Guwahati Airport after it took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka at around 11:10 am today.
Notably, an IndiGo flight 6E 5319 was made to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 4 am after dense fog reduced visibility. Reportedly, a total of 178 passengers were travelling in the flight.
The diversion was prompted by thick fog that obstructed the aircraft's attempt to land at the Guwahati airport, resulting in an unexpected layover in the Bangladesh capital.
Earlier, the airline issued a statement where it said that the passengers still inside the landed plane were given refreshments while an alternate crew to fly them back to Guwahati is being arranged.