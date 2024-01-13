Guwahati-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Bangladesh

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Guwahati was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangladesh on Saturday morning, reports said.
According to information received, the IndiGo flight 6E 5319 was made to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka early this morning after dense fog reduced visibility.
The diversion was prompted by thick fog that obstructed the aircraft's attempt to land at the Guwahati airport, resulting in the unexpected layover in the Bangladesh capital.
The airline said the passengers, who are still inside the landed plane, were given refreshments while an alternate crew to fly them back to Guwahati is being arranged.
A statement issued by the IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."
Meanwhile, former Mumbai Youth Congress chief Suraj Singh Thakur who was one of the passengers in the flight took to platform X and wrote, “I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane."