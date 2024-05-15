Indonesian National Apprehended at LGBI Airport with Cocaine-filled Pallets

In a significant operation conducted by the customs department at the LGBI Airport in Borjhar, an Indonesian national acting as a drug mule was apprehended on Tuesday evening. The suspect, identified as Reinhard Sirait (33) from Jakarta, Indonesia, was intercepted following a raid.
Reports indicate that Sirait had concealed pallets filled with cocaine inside his stomach, a method often used by drug traffickers. He was promptly taken into custody and transferred to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention under the directive of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro District.
Under the supervision of Dr. Kabir Rajkhowa, a surgery was performed to remove the cocaine-filled pallets from Sirait's body. A total of 36 pallets, each approximately 10 grams in size, were extracted during the procedure.
Authorities estimate the seized cocaine to be worth several crores of rupees, highlighting the severity of the attempted drug trafficking. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities working to unravel the full extent of the operation and apprehend any accomplices involved.
This apprehension underscores the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in curbing the illegal drug trade and safeguarding communities from the detrimental effects of narcotics.