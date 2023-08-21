Indrani Tahbildar Death: DCP (Central) Summons BJP Leader Mriganka Barman

Continuing their probe into the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Akshat Garg on Monday summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mriganka Barman in connection with the case.
Based on the confessions made by arrested leaders Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty, Mriganka Barman was summoned by the police and is expected to arrive at Chandmari Police Station by tonight, sources informed.
Meanwhile, a team of Chandmari Police has arrived at the office of Nalbari Superintendent of Police (SP) along with Rekhanta Das and Assem Chakraborty to carry out an operation in the district.
It has come to the fore that the Chandmari Police have filed two separate cases in connection with the suicide case.
The husband of Indrani Tahbildar had lodged the FIR in connection with her death at Chandmari Police Station.
In the ensuing investigation into the matter, the Chandmari police lodged two separate cases numbered 318/23 and 325/23, and branched the probe on two fronts.
As per preliminary reports, case numbered 318/23 had been filed in connection with the leaking and spreading of the intimate objectionable pictures of Indrani Tahbildar which ultimately led to her committing suicide.
In addition, the case numbered 325/23 had been lodged to investigate the exchange of money involved in the matter.
It may be mentioned that the suicide case of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar has sent shockwaves in the party with names of several leaders cropped up in making the photos of her with Anurag Chaliha on social media leading to her death.
The police is continuing their investigation and there is a possibility that many more party leaders will be summoned by the police for questioning in connection with the case.