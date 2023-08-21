Indrani Tahbildar Death: 2 BJP Executive Members Arrive At Chandmari PS

Two of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit's executive-level members arrived at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati on Monday after they were directed to appear before the police in connection with the Indrani Tahbildar death case.
As per initial reports, Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar arrived at the Chandmari Police Station where the husband of the deceased BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar had filed an FIR.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that another accused in the case, Diban Deka had shared the objectionable picture of Indrani Tahbildar with Kapil Talukdar on August 16, which ultimately led to her extreme decision to commit suicide.
According to the information received, the mobile phone of Diban Deka has been seized by the police.
Officials said that the investigation in the case is moving ahead at a good pace, adding that all members of the BJP who had received the objectionable photograph will come under the ambit of the probe.
It may be noted that the presence of both Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar was sought by the investigating team on Sunday.
In the meantime, Diban Deka, a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam was remanded to 7 days of police custody on Saturday.
Alongside Deka, Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty, also linked to the case, are subject to the same custody period. The Chandmari police have requested this extended custody to deepen their ongoing investigation.
Diban Deka, a key accused, surrendered to the Chandmari Police Station, his involvement allegedly tied to the dissemination of private images of Indrani Tahbildar. These images are believed to be connected to her tragic death. Initial findings suggest Deka had evaded authorities as the case drew public attention.
Adding complexity, an audio conversation between Diban Deka and Indrani has come to light. Deka faces allegations of releasing this audio, along with making another conversation between Indrani and an individual named Riya public. Moreover, recent revelations unveil Deka's connection to the high-profile SI exam scandal that rocked Assam in 2020.
Indrani Tahbildar, a notable figure within the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam, passed away on August 11 in Guwahati. Preliminary reports indicated suicide as the cause.