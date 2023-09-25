Indrani Tahbildar Death: Another BJP Leader Summoned in Cash-for-Job Scam

As the investigation into the death of Indrani Tahbildar continues, more details related to the cash-for-job scam have emerged as the name of another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has cropped up.
According to sources, the Chandmari Police summoned the vice president of BJP Kaliabor district, Jnandip Mahanta to appear on Monday in connection with the cash-for-job scam. However, citing health issues, the BJP leader did not appear at the police station.
It has come to the fore that earlier, the police grilled Jnandip Mahanta after they received information about huge money transactions in the accounts of him and another BJP leader Trishna Sarma. The police asked Mahanta to provide information about the money transactions, however, he was summoned again by the police as he failed to provide the information.
He was summoned in case number 325/23 filed by Hareshwar Kalita at Chandmari Police Station.
It is further learned that the suicide case of BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar led to the revelation of cash-for-job scam committed by the party leaders.