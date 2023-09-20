Indrani Tahbildar Death: Cops Record Statements Of 20 People So Far

The probe into the death of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar is underway and the police have so far secured the confessions of 20 people in the case.
According to information received, the Chandmari Police, which is investigating the case after the death of the BJP leader, has recorded the statements of 20 people in connection with the matter.
Officials informed that all of the 20 people interrogated by them have admitted that exchange of cash for jobs took place.
All 20 of them will be produced as state witnesses by the police against the accused, it has come to the fore.
Earlier on September 4, as many as five people were put behind bars in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that was found entangled with the Indrani Tahbildar death case in Assam, according to reports.
Assam BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar died by suicide after her intimate pictures with the prime accused in the matter, Anurag Chaliha were leaked.
During the investigation into the matter, Chandmari Police in Guwahati found that she along with several other party leaders were engaged in a major cash for jobs where they had preyed on a host of job aspirants, raking in money by promising them jobs.
Meanwhile, a total of 15 job aspirants who had allegedly paid money to the accused in return for jobs, were questioned by the police.
Those aspirants were from Nalbari, Barpeta, and Guwahati, officials said, adding that Shantana Deka and Anju Das along with all aspirants will be produced by the police as state witness.
However, officials said that another accused, Abhimanyu Das, who had been named by Anurag Chaliha during his questioning, remained absconding.
Abhimanyu Das had politically pressurized Indrani Tahbildar which may have led to her death, Anurag Chaliha had earlier alleged as Chandmari Police questioned him.