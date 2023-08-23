Indrani Tahbildar, Anurag Chaliha Took Money In Exchange For Jobs
One of the candidates who allegedly paid money to Indrani Tahbildar and Anurag Chaliha to gain recruitment, filed a case at the Chandmari Police Station, based on which the police sought an extension of the latter's custody on Wednesday, it has emerged.
The case numbered 325/23 at the Chandmari Police Station in which police sought the extension of Anurag Chaliha's custody, was filed by one of the candidates who had allegedly paid money to him to be given recruitment.
According to reports, the candidate had paid Rs 4 lakhs to Anurag Chaliha and Indrani Tahbildar, who had guaranteed him a job.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Indrani Tahbildar had called Anurag Chaliha around an hour before taking the extreme step of committing suicide. She allegedly told him over the phone call that she was not going to commit suicide because of her objectionable photograph going viral, instead, she was going to decide as she feared her name would come out for taking money and promising jobs in return.
Anurag Chaliha and Indrani Tahbildar had raked in crores of rupees from gullible candidates with the promise of providing them jobs. All those who had paid money to get jobs had started pressurizing the duo.
During his interrogation, Anurag Chaliha reportedly confessed to all of this including taking Rs 3 lakhs from each candidate in exchange for providing them jobs.
Indrani Tahbildar allegedly told the candidates that out of the total amount taken from them, Rs 2.5 lakhs had to be paid to upper levels for fixing the job. The remaining Rs 50,000 would be divided between the two.
With that money, the duo had reportedly purchased expensive cars. While Indrani Tahbildar had bought a Grand Vitara for herself, Anurag Chaliha had bought a Scorpio with the money.
Apart from all these, Diban Deka, a Nalbari BJP leader, who has also been arrested in connection with the matter, allegedly told the police about the political conspiracy against Indrani Tahbildar.
Meanwhile, the most influential people and the top conspirators behind the entire incident have managed to escape from justice so far.
According to information received, there are chances that Assam BJP Kisan Morcha leader Trishna Sharma is also expected to be arrested soon. She had filed a case with the police which has not been registered yet, it has been revealed.