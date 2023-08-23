Indrani Tahbildar Death: Anurag Chaliha's Police Custody Extended By 7 Days

Chandmari Police in Guwahati was on Wednesday granted an extension to the police custody of Anurag Chaliha, the prime accused in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam's Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar's death.
As per preliminary reports, the custody of Anurag Chaliha was extended by a duration of seven days.
This comes after the prime accused Anurag Chaliha was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court earlier in the day. Chandmari Police had sought an extension of his custody by another seven days, which they were granted by the court.
Following the court's order, Anurag Chaliha was immediately taken back to Chandmari Police Station by officials.
It may be noted that the court had earlier given the custody of Anurag Chaliha to the police for a duration of seven days, which was extended during today's hearing.
It may be noted that after Indrani Tahbildar took the drastic step, Anurag went into hiding, however, he was nabbed from Demow in Sivasagar on August 14.
He has been accused of embezzling crores of rupees from aspirants seeking jobs in state government.
On Tuesday, the Chandmari Police carried out an operation at the residence of Indrani Tahbildar where he was staying as tenant and recovered evidence supporting cash-for-job scams and information about the candidates who gave money in exchange for government jobs.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Mriganka Barman was summoned by the police who is directed to appear at Chandmari Police Station today.