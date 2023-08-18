Indrani Tahbildar Death: APCC Demands Strong Action Against Cash-For-Job Scam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday demanded that strong action should be taken against the individuals involved in the alleged cash-for-job scam leading to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
This comes after the Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide after her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral on social media and revelation of cash-for-job scam by those related to the case.
Today, a team of women members from APCC comprising Vice-President Pranatee Phukan, MLA Nandita Das, General Secretary Roselina Tirkey and Bobbeeta Sharma as Vice-President along with Secretaries Moinajan Begum & Mousumi Das submitted a memorandum to the Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah raising concern over the unholy nexus of cash-for-job scams in Assam Government exposing the internal corruption within the BJP party.
In the memorandum, they said, “As per reports in media it is now in public space the unholy nexus of cash for job in Assam Government and exposes the internal corruption within the BJP party that is running the Assam Government. It also exposes the vulnerability regarding the safety and dignity of women in Assam. The leak of photos on social media and the circumstances leading to the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar as divulged through phone calls (also leaked through social media) speaks volumes about how social media is being used as a tool to compel a person to take the extreme step of ending one’s life.”
“Since the persons who are involved in taking cash for jobs in Government related to the Indrani Tahbildar case have themselves revealed their involvement in such scam and are already known by police they should be booked for corruption charges and those who were perpetrators of leaking photos, videos and phone calls of the deceased person should be given stringent of punishment for cyber crime and booked under abettment to suicide charges,” it reads.