Indrani Tahbildar Death: APCC Demands Strong Action Against Cash-For-Job Scam

In the memorandum, they said, “As per reports in media it is now in public space the unholy nexus of cash for job in Assam Government and exposes the internal corruption within the BJP party that is running the Assam Government. It also exposes the vulnerability regarding the safety and dignity of women in Assam. The leak of photos on social media and the circumstances leading to the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar as divulged through phone calls (also leaked through social media) speaks volumes about how social media is being used as a tool to compel a person to take the extreme step of ending one’s life.”