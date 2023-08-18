Bhupen Borah Launches Scathing Attack on CM Sarma Over Women's Safety in Assam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the chief minister of Assam for the current situation of women's safety in the state saying that daughters of Assam are being most tortured and harassed during Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Government.
Borah said, “'There would not have been a war of Mahabharata had it not been for Draupadi's Vastraharan. The history of Ramayana would have changed had Ravana not taken away Sita. Had Joymati not been tortured by the Ahom king, the Ahom kingdom would have ruled for many more years.”
Referring the mythological and historical stories, Borah said, “Daughters and daughter-in-laws of Assam are being most tortured during the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. A foul smell is coming from the beautiful BJP office.”
The APCC chief further said, “The chief minister has directed everyone to shut their mouths but women from the Congress party have come out in support of BJP’s oppressed women leaders and workers.”
Meanwhile, speaking on Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Rajen Gohain, Borah said that CM Sarma is ignoring the senior leaders who devoted themselves for the betterment of the party. “Himanta Biswa Sarma joined BJP with the help of Siddhartha Bhattacharya and today that senior leader has to use one after another handkerchief to wipe his tears.”
“Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Rajen Gohain devoted themselves for the party since the beginning but today someone else owns five media channels, five-star hotels, five tea estates and 17 companies. Public is watching and they will get the answer,” he said.