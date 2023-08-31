Indrani Tahbildar Death: Ashim Chakraborty Appeals for Bail

As the police are continuing their investigation into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indrani Tahbildar and cash-for-job scams, one of the accused, Ashim Chakraborty, has appealed for bail in Guwahati’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Thursday.
The court was hearing the bail plea of BJP leader Ashim today, however, it reserved the petition and posted the matter for a later date as case diary was not filed.
Ashim is one of the accused whose name cropped up in the cash-for-job scam after the death of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
Ashim was employed as a lecturer in the Nalbari Sankrit College before he was placed under suspension by the college authorities.
Allegations have been leveled against him of extracting money from job aspirants in the name of providing government jobs. He was also alleged to have been involved in monetary transactions with the prime suspect in the case, Anurag Chaliha.