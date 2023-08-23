Indrani Tahbildar Death: Nalbari Sanskrit College Professor Aseem Chakraborty Suspended

Earlier today, Aseem Chakraborty and Rekhanta Das were brought from Nalbari to Chandmari Police Station. The Guwahati Police conducted extensive search operations in different parts of Nalbari for the past three days. The searches were carried out as per the statements provided by Aseem Chakraborty. During the searches, bank passbooks and many other documents were seized.

According to officials, Chakraborty, who was kept at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station, was transferred to Belsor PS where he underwent interrogation. He was interrogated overnight and his mobile phone was also seized by the police.