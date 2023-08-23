Indrani Tahbildar Death: Nalbari Sanskrit College Professor Aseem Chakraborty Suspended

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aseem Chakraborty has been suspended from the post of lecturer of the Nalbari Sanskrit College.
Aseem Chakraborty is another accused in the death case of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
Allegations have been leveled against Aseem of extracting money from job aspirants in the name of providing government jobs. He also allegedly was involved in monetary transactions with Anurag Chaliha.
Earlier today, Aseem Chakraborty and Rekhanta Das were brought from Nalbari to Chandmari Police Station. The Guwahati Police conducted extensive search operations in different parts of Nalbari for the past three days. The searches were carried out as per the statements provided by Aseem Chakraborty. During the searches, bank passbooks and many other documents were seized.
According to officials, Chakraborty, who was kept at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station, was transferred to Belsor PS where he underwent interrogation. He was interrogated overnight and his mobile phone was also seized by the police.
The police reportedly received names of 50 job aspirants from Aseem Chakraborty.
It may be noted that Nalbari BJP leader Aseem Chakraborty, alongside Rekhanta Das and Diban Deka were detained based on the confession of arrested accused Anurag Chaliha.
Indrani Tahbildar, a notable figure within the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam, passed away on August 11 in Guwahati.