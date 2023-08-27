Indrani Tahbildar Case: Chandmari Police Interrogates Journalist for 3 Hrs

Asif Iqbal Hussain was interrogated for at least three hours by the Chandmari after which he was allowed to go.

Speaking on the issue, Hussain said, “I have nothing to do with the death case. Diban Deka is a close friend of mine and we both are residents of the same locality. Yes, I did call him up after I saw the viral photo in the news. He came over to my office and described the entire incident that occurred. That's all.”