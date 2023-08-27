Indrani Tahbildar Case: Chandmari Police Interrogates Journalist for 3 Hrs

In another development in connection to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indrani Tahbildar’s death case, the Chandmari Police summoned a journalist for questioning on Sunday.
The journalist has been identified as Asif Iqbal Hussain. Sources said that Hussian was summoned for interrogation by the police as he is an acquaintance of accused Diban Deka.
Reports have emerged claiming that Hussain spoke to Diban Deka over phone after an intimate photo of Indrani Tahbildar had gone viral. Hussain had also met Diban Deka and discussed about the incident in detail later.
Asif Iqbal Hussain was interrogated for at least three hours by the Chandmari after which he was allowed to go.
Speaking on the issue, Hussain said, “I have nothing to do with the death case. Diban Deka is a close friend of mine and we both are residents of the same locality. Yes, I did call him up after I saw the viral photo in the news. He came over to my office and described the entire incident that occurred. That's all.”
Earlier today, the death case took a new twist after a woman identified as Shantana Deka filed an FIR at the Chandmari Police Station alleging that Anurag Chaliha and Diban Deka duped her on the pretext of providing jobs. She alleged that Diban and Anurag took Rs. 13 lakhs from her on the pretext of providing a job.
This comes amid allegations levied against a few BJP leaders in cash-for-job scams following the sudden death of Indrani Tahbildar after her photos with Anurag went viral on social media. The police also recovered evidences against some of the accused that are named in the suicide case of Indrani supporting that they were involved in cash-for-job scams.
On the other hand, a day after her arrest, BJP leader Trishna Sarma was remanded in police custody for seven days on Sunday. Trishna Sarma was the BJP leader who filed a case against Anurag Chaliha has also alleged that he had duped her on the pretext of providing job. After filing the complaint, she was placed under suspension by the party until further orders.