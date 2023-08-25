Indrani Tahbildar Case: Diban Deka’s Police Custody Extended by 3 Days

The police custody of Diban Deka, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha has been extended by three days, reports said on Friday.
Diban Deka is a key accused in BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar’s death case.
According to sources, the Guwahati Police had sought five days police custody of Deka. Earlier, Diban Deka was arrested by Chandmari Police for his role in allegedly circulating the objectionable images of the late BJP Kisan Morcha leader on August 18 and subsequently sent to seven-day police custody.
Diban Deka's custody was given to the police by the court on August 19.
On the other hand, the police custody of Aseem Chakraborty and Rekhanta Das, both arrested in the case, is set to expire tomorrow. They were arrested by the Chandmari Police for their alleged role in spreading objectionable pictures and seeking money from people promising them jobs in exchange.
Since their arrest, both accused are being kept at the Chandmari Police Station as the investigation into the matter carries on.
Earlier today, police initiated action against a person named Abhimanyu Das who is currently absconding. Abhimanyu Das is one among those people whose name cropped up during the investigations into Tahbildar’s death case. According to reports, all bank accounts of Das have been sealed by the police.
Allegations have been leveled against Abhimanyu Das of constructing huge buildings using black money. Sources said that many complaints have been lodged against Das in various other states including Manipur, Imphal and Andhra Pradesh. Along with this, five cases have been lodged against him in Guwahati alone.