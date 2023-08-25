Indrani Tahbildar Case: Nalbari BJP Leader Sought, Diban Deka's Custody Expires

Amid a whole host of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders being sought by the Chandmari Police in Guwahati in connection with the death of Indrani Tahbildar, another leader of the party's Nalbari unit was asked to appear before the investigating team, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the reports, Nalbari BJP leader Hemanta Das has been asked to appear before the Chandmari Police which is investigating the death of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
According to information received, his name was mentioned by both Diban Deka and Aseem Chakraborty, both from Nalbari and associated with the party, during their interrogation.
Meanwhile, Diban Deka, who was arrested by Chandmari Police for his role in allegedly circulating the objectionable images of the late BJP Kisan Morcha leader on August 18 and subsequently sent to police custody, will be produced before the court today.
This comes as his seven-day police custody is set to end today, said officials. Diban Deka's custody was given to the police last Saturday by the court.
He was arrested in the case pertaining to the circulation of intimate pictures of Indrani Tahbildar with Anurag Chaliha, which is thought to be the reason behind her committing suicide.
Chandmari Police is expected to seek an extension to his police custody for questioning in the other FIR lodged in the matter pertaining to the exchange of money for jobs.
On the other hand, the police custody of Aseem Chakraborty and Rekhanta Das, both arrested in the case, is set to expire tomorrow.
They were arrested by the Chandmari Police for their alleged role in spreading objectionable pictures and seeking money from people promising them jobs in exchange.
Since their arrest, both accused are being kept at the Chandmari Police Station as the investigation into the matter carries on.
It may be noted that earlier on August 23, the police custody of Anurag Chaliha, the prime accused who was seen alongside Indrani Tahbildar in the widely shared obscene image, was extended by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court by another seven days.
Following the court's order, Anurag Chaliha was immediately taken back to Chandmari Police Station by officials.
After Indrani Tahbildar took the drastic step, Anurag went into hiding, however, he was nabbed from Demow in Sivasagar on August 14.
He has been accused of embezzling crores of rupees from aspirants seeking jobs in state government.
On Tuesday, the Chandmari Police carried out an operation at the residence of Indrani Tahbildar where he was staying as tenant and recovered evidence supporting cash-for-job scams and information about the candidates who gave money in exchange for government jobs.