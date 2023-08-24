Indrani Tahbildar Death: APCC Submits Memo to Assam Guv, Seeks Stringent Action

“Accused person in whose phone the photos were found along with others who circulated the photos and made them viral, all of them should be booked under cyber crime, blackmailing and abettment to suicide charges and under no circumstances they should be allowed to go scotfree. Their stringent punishment should be a lesson for every such person with a criminal mind so that they will think twice before using social media to defame any woman that compels her to take her life,” APCC added in the memorandum.