Indrani Tahbildar Death: APCC Submits Memo to Assam Guv, Seeks Stringent Action

Following the recent death of Assam BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking stringent action against those responsible for the unfortunate suicide of the Kisan Morcha Secretary.
APCC condemned the alleged web of unholy nexus of cash for job scam that has been exposed with the arrest of some of the persons belonging to the BJP party involved in the case leading to the suicide of late Indrani Tahbildar.
“This incident has shocked not only the people of Assam but also the entire nation,” APCC said in a memoradum.
APCC alleged that this incident also exposes the vulnerability regarding the safety and dignity of women in Assam.
“The leak of photos in social media by her own party men leading to her suicide speaks volumes about how social media is being used as a tool to compel a person to take the extreme step of ending one's life. Moreover the leak of audio clips in social media of conversations between the deceased and her colleagues also exposes the dangers of how people can be blackmailed through use of digital media,” the memorandum reads.
Since the persons who are involved in taking cash for jobs in Government related to the Indrani Tahbildar case have themselves revealed their involvement in such a scam and are already known and arrrested by Assam police, they should be booked for corruption charges, APCC demanded.
“Accused person in whose phone the photos were found along with others who circulated the photos and made them viral, all of them should be booked under cyber crime, blackmailing and abettment to suicide charges and under no circumstances they should be allowed to go scotfree. Their stringent punishment should be a lesson for every such person with a criminal mind so that they will think twice before using social media to defame any woman that compels her to take her life,” APCC added in the memorandum.
They also mentioned that the circumstances leading to the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar exposes a ring of corruption in cash for jobs in the present BJP led Assam Government.
Since the Central Government under Prime Minister and Assam Government under the Chief Minister claims to have zero tolerance with regard to corruption we urge your good office to take cognizance of the corruption that is going on within the ruling BJP partymen and punish those involved in such activities, urged the APCC.