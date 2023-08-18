Indrani Tahbildar Death: Chandmari Police Arrests Diban Deka

Hours after surrendering, controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Diban Deka was arrested by Chandmari Police on Friday in connection with Indrani Tahbildar's suicide case.
At the end of the day-long interrogation, Diban Deka was arrested by the police for his involvement in the suicide case of Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar after her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, the first wife of Diban Deka had filed a complaint at Pan Bazar Police Station alleging that he married his wife without getting a divorce.
Deka got married for the second time in the month of June without getting a divorce from his first wife.
Sources informed that the first wife did not know about Diban Deka’s second marriage, however, moments after getting the information, she filed a case against him at Pan Bazar Police Station.
It may be mentioned that earlier today, Diban Deka surrendered before the police.
Deka had gone into hiding since the matter came to light. He is accused of leaking the intimate pictures of Indrani Tahbildar that ultimately led to her death.