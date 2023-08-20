Indrani Tahbildar Death: 2 BJP Executive Members Sought By Chandmari Police

In a fresh follow-up to the Indrani Tahbildar death case that has rocked the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, two party members were sought by Chandmari Police.
In connection with the case pertaining to the death of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar which was registered at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati, the investigating team has sought the presence of the two members in their course of investigation.
According to reports, they are executive-level members of the BJP's state unit. They have been directed to appear before the investigating officer by tomorrow.
In a significant development in the case, Diban Deka, a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam was remanded to 7 days of police custody on Saturday.
Alongside Deka, Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty, also linked to the case, are subject to the same custody period. The Chandmari police have requested this extended custody to deepen their ongoing investigation.
Diban Deka, a key accused, surrendered to the Chandmari Police Station, his involvement allegedly tied to the dissemination of private images of Indrani Tahbildar. These images are believed to be connected to her tragic death. Initial findings suggest Deka had evaded authorities as the case drew public attention.
Adding complexity, an audio conversation between Diban Deka and Indrani has come to light. Deka faces allegations of releasing this audio, along with making another conversation between Indrani and an individual named Riya public. Moreover, recent revelations unveil Deka's connection to the high-profile SI exam scandal that rocked Assam in 2020.
Indrani Tahbildar, a notable figure within the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam, passed away on August 11 in Guwahati. Preliminary reports indicated suicide as the cause.
Anurag Chaliha, a fellow BJP Kisan Morcha member, emerged as a prime suspect during the investigation into Indrani Tahbildar's death. Surprisingly, during his questioning, Chaliha asserted his innocence, redirecting focus towards another individual, Abhimanyu Das.
The case continues to unravel with intricate layers, casting a shadow on the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Indrani Tahbildar.