Indrani Tahbildar Death: 2 More BJP Leaders Told To Arrive At Chandmari PS

Investigations into the death of Indrani Tahbildar, Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha in Assam, is moving at a fast pace with another leader of the party being sought by Chandmari Police in connection with the matter.
Pursuing different leads, the Chandmari Police has interrogated one BJP Assam unit's leader after the other in the matter. After interrogating Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar, two executive-level members of the party on Monday, now Chadmari Police has called in another leader of the party.
As per reports, Mriganka Barman, another BJP leader from Assam has been sought by Chandmari Police for questioning in the death of Indrani Tahbildar.
It has come to the fore that Mriganka Barman's name came up during the interrogation of Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar on Monday. Following that, the Chandmari Police sought the presence of Mriganka Barman.
According to the information received, he has been called in to appear before the investigating team at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Mriganka Barman is a former general secretary and the former president of the BJP state unit's Yuva Morcha.
Apart from him, police have also sought the presence of BJP state executive member Pranab Jyoti Lahkar, it has emerged. He has also been told to appear before the probing team tomorrow.
Pranab Jyoti Lahkar currently occupies the role of Vice-Chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).
In the meantime, Anurag Chaliha, who was seen in the objectionable photograph alongside Indrani Tahbildar which got leaked and shared widely ultimately leading to the latter's suicide, has been again brought to Chandmari Police Station early today morning.
He had been caught from Demow in Assam's Sivasagar and later brought to Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati for questioning. The police were also given his custody and based on his confessions, several BJP leaders have come under the ambit of the investigation into the matter.