Indrani Tahbildar Death: Chandmari Police Files 2 Separate Cases

In a fresh update to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar death case, Guwahati's Chandmari Police has lodged two separate cases in their course of investigation.
The husband of Indrani Tahbildar had lodged the FIR in connection with her death at Chandmari Police Station.
In the ensuing investigation into the matter, the Chandmari police has now lodged two separate cases numbered 318/23 and 325/23 and branched the probe on two fronts.
As per preliminary reports, the case numbered 318/23 has been filed in connection with leaking and spreading of the intimate objectionable pictures of Indrani Tahbildar which ultimately led to her committing suicide.
In addition, the case numbered 325/23 has been lodged to investigate the exchange of money involved in the matter.
It may be noted that two of the saffron party's state unit's executive members were questioned in connection with Indrani Tahbildar's death case at the Chandmari Police Station earlier in the day.
There are expectations that the duo, Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar, might be arrested if substantial evidence against the two is found.
In the meantime, Anurag Chaliha, Diban Deka, Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty have been arrested in the case so far.