Indrani Tahbildar Death: 5 Jailed So Far, 15 Job Aspirants Questioned

As many as five people have been put behind bars in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that was found entangled with the Indrani Tahbildar death case in Assam, according to reports on Monday.
Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar died by suicide after her intimate pictures with prime accused in the matter, Anruag Chaliha were leaked.
During the investigation into the matter, Chandmari Police in Guwahati found that she along with several other party leaders were engaged in a major cash for jobs where they had preyed on a host of job aspirants, raking in money by promising them jobs.
And now, according to the police, as many as five people have been arrested and jailed after investigations proceeded into the case.
Meanwhile, a total of 15 job aspirants who had allegedly paid money to the accused in return for jobs, were questioned by the police.
Those aspirants were were Nalbari, Barpeta, and Guwahati, officials said, adding that Shantana Deka and Anju Das along with all aspirants will be produced by the police as state witness.
However, officials said that another accused, Abhimanyu Das, who had been named by Anurag Chaliha during his questioning, remains absconding.
Abhimanyu Das had politically pressurized Indrani Tahbildar which may have led to her death, Anurag Chaliha had earlier alleged as Chandmari Police questioned him.
The police has no information of his whereabouts at the moment, it has come to the fore.