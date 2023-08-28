Indrani Tahbildar Death: Another Woman, Anju Das' Name Comes Up

The name of another woman has cropped up as investigations proceed into the death of Indrani Tahbildar, the secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kisan Morcha unit in Assam, officials informed on Monday.
According to officials, the name of one Anju Das has come up in connection with the matter. There are accusations of taking money in exchange for providing jobs against Anju Das, said officials.
As per preliminary reports, Anju Das was with Indrani Tahbildar a day before the latter took the extreme step of committing suicide.
Meanwhile, Anju Das is reportedly absconding at the moment. She is thought to be outside the state, however, her exact whereabouts are not known yet.
Chandmari Police has already launched a search operation to find where Anju Das is hiding.
In the meantime, Trishna Sarma, another accused in the matter, was brought to the Chandmari Police Station from the All Women Police Station in Panbazar.
Reports stated that she will be accompanied by an investigation team to her residence in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam where the police will undertake a search operation
Meanwhile, another accused Diban Deka was taken to the court. The trio of Diban Deka, Anurag Chaliha and Trishna Sarma were interrogated together to corroborate their sides of the story