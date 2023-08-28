Indrani Tahbildar Death: Arrested Trishna Sarma Interrogated Overnight

The Panbazar Police in Guwahati interrogated the latest arrestee in the death of Indrani Tahbildar, Assam BJP Kisan Morcha joint secretary Trishna Sarma overnight, officials informed.
As per the initial reports, after being granted her police custody, Trishna Sarma was kept at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar last night where she was questioned by officials on her role in the entire case.
Officials mentioned that the interrogation of Trishna Sarma will carry on today. She will be interrogated alongside the other two accused in the matter, Anurag Chaliha and Diban Deka, added officials.
For that Trishna Sarma will be brought to the Chandmari Police Station from the Panbazar Women Police Station, said officials.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the investigating team from Chandmari Police Station has sought for the presence of three candidates who had paid money in exchange for jobs to the accused.
Chandmari Police has asked them, all residents of Nalbari, to appear for the purpose of investigation. According to sources, the trio is expected to be produced as state witness in the court.
It may be noted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Kisan Morcha joint secretary Trishna Sarma was on Sunday remanded to seven days of police custody, a day after her arrest in connection with her role in the death case of the organisation's secretary Indrani Tahbildar.
Trishna Sarma was the BJP leader who had filed a case against Anurag Chaliha, the prime suspect in the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar, alleging that he duped her on the pretext of providing job.
After filing the complaint, she was placed under suspension by the party until further orders.