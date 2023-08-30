Indrani Tahbildar Death: Anurag Chaliha To Be Transferred To Central Jail

Terming all accusations against him as false, Anurag Chaliha, the prime accused in the death case of Indrani Tahbildar said on Wednesday that he has been made a political scapegoat.
This comes after he is set to be transferred to central jail today after his police custody during which he was interrogated in connection with the death of Indrani Tahbildar, Secretary at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha in Assam.
According to reports, as many as three job aspirants, who had allegedly paid money to get jobs, were sought by the investigating team another case that has been found intertwined with Indrani Tahbildar's death as investigations proceeded into the matter.
Reports stated that the police will record the statements of the three aspirants from Guwahati and Nalbari.
Meanwhile, Anurag Chaliha, speaking to reporters said, "I have been made a scapegoat of politics. All of this is false. I have not taken any money by promising to provide jobs."
"With time, everything will come to the fore," added Anurag Chaliha.