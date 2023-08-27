Guwahati News

Indrani Tahbildar Death: Trishna Sarma, Who Filed FIR Against Anurag, Arrested

Trishna Sarma lodged a case against Anurag Chaliha on August 15 alleging that he duped her on the pretext of providing job.
In a follow-up, the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trishna Sarma who filed an FIR against Anurag Chaliha for duping her on the pretext of providing job has been arrested by Chandmari Police on Saturday.

Earlier, Trishna Sarma lodged a case against Anurag Chaliha on August 15 alleging that he duped her on the pretext of providing jobs and for the completion of other official works. Allegations were also leveled against him of taking around Rs. 40 lakh from the complainant.

Following this, she was placed under suspension until further orders by president of Kisan Morcha Debajit Borah on August 17.

Trishna Sarma was the joint secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha of Assam unit.

Indrani Tahbildar Death Case: BJP Leader Lodges Case Against Anurag Chaliha
