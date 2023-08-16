Indrani Tahbildar Death: Assam BJP Convenes Crucial Meet with 8 Morchas

The death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kishan Morcha secretary, Indrani Tahbildar has shaken the party of the Assam unit compelling them to call an important meeting with the presidents and secretaries of eight morchas on Wednesday.
The meeting was held at BJP Head Office in Guwahati’s Basistha where the presidents and secretaries of the eight morchas had been called.
In the meeting, presidents and secretaries of most of the morchas have alleged that the party has failed to maintain discipline.
It is to be mentioned here that Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide when her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral. It was also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.
A day after Tahbildar’s death, BJP, Assam unit had expelled the invitee member of BJP Kisan Morcha, Anurag Chaliha from the party’s primary membership.
Later on August 14, Anurag Chaliha was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Guwahati police and Sivasagar police due to his suspected involvement in the suicide case Indrani Tahbildar.