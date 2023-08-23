Indrani Tahbildar Death: BJP Leader Mriganka Barman Let Go After 2 Hrs Grilling

Senior BJP leader Mriganka Barman, who arrived at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati earlier on Wednesday, was let go by the police after questioning him for two hours.
This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam leader was called in by the team investigating the death of the party's Kisan Morcha leader Indrani Tahbildar and asked to appear at the Chandmari Police Station.
Mriganka Barman's name had also come up in connection with the leaking of Indrani Tahbildar's intimate pictures which reportedly led to her committing suicide.
At the end of his interrogation, Mriganka Barman addressed reporters saying, "I had received a message from Diban Deka. I cannot reveal the message as my phone has been taken into custody by the police."
He said, "I have not met Diban Deka in the last 10 years. In the last five years, I have had no contact with anyone named Diban. I have not been active in politics for the last three years."
"This will be corroborated by any member of the party. I will extend my full cooperation to the police in their investigation," added Mriganka Barman.