Indrani Tahbildar Death: BJP MLA Refutes Claims of Involvement

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya on Wednesday rubbished the claims of him being involved in the alleged suicide of BJP Kishan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar and demanded the state unit president to investigate the matter thoroughly.
This comes after his name came to the fore in a viral telephonic conversation alleging that the intimate photos of Indrani and invitee member Anurag Chaliha went viral because of him.
The MLA in a letter to state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita wrote, “My name has been mysteriously mentioned repeatedly in connection with the suicide of a party worker. Some people have raised various questions about mentioning my name in telephonic conversations,” asserting that he has been made a scapegoat as the state BJP has not given him any special responsibilities.
Stating this, he urged the party to ensure thorough investigation into the matter. He said, “I request you to ensure that the incident is properly investigated. The persons involved in the matter should be given due punishment. If there is any evidence that I am involved in this incident, the party should make appropriate punishment for me.”
Meanwhile, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita informed that whoever has broken the discipline of the party will be punished.
He said, “MLA Bhattacharya is a senior leader of our party and he has been given due respect,” adding that, “insulting him cannot be accepted.”
Kalita informed that he called Guwahati Police Commissioner to investigate the matter properly.
“From now on, new members will be inducted in the party only after verifying their profiles and background. Everything will under the supervision of the core team,” he said.
Speaking on MLA Bhattacharya’s name being popped up in the matter, Kalita said, “My name was also mentioned in the case but I don’t know them. Indrani should have spoken to us before taking such a drastic step.”
“BJP will be tough on all matter from now on,” he added.