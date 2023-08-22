Indrani Tahbildar Death: Chandmari Police Interrogates Pranab Jyoti Lahkar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive member Pranab Jyoti Lahkar was grilled by the Chandmari Police on Tuesday in connection to BJP Kisan Morcha leader Indrani Tahbildar’s death case.
According to reports, Pranab Jyoti Lahkar who is also the Vice-Chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) was interrogated at the Chandmari Police Station for over two and half hours.
It may be mentioned that Lahkar is allegedly involved in leaking intimate photos of deceased Indrani Tahbildar. The police have seized Lahkar’s mobile phone.
Speaking to media persons, Lahkar said, “I will fully cooperate in police investigation. It is true that I received the intimate photo of Indrani Tahbildar. However, I have not forwarded the photo to anyone else. I am also not aware of the exchange of money that took place between them.”
Earlier today, the Guwahati Police conducted extensive search operations in Nalbari’s Tihu. The searches were carried out in various parts of Tihu as per the statements provided by Nalbari BJP leader Aseem Chakraborty, another accused in the death case. The searches were conducted in Aseem’s rented house in Nalbari. During the searches, bank passbooks and many other documents were seized.
According to officials, Chakraborty, who was kept at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station, was transferred to Belsor PS where he underwent interrogation. He was interrogated overnight and his mobile phone was also seized by the police.