Indrani Tahbildar Death: Guwahati Police Files 1,200-Page Charge Sheet

In a significant development, Guwahati Police has filed a 1,200-page charge sheet against Anurag Chaliha and Diban Deka in connection with the suicide case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar on Tuesday.
According to sources, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case submitted the charge sheet in which the names of BJP leaders Anurag Chaliha and Diban Deka were mentioned clearly.
However, though the list of accused is long, the police could not submit the charge sheet in the cash-for-job scam that came to light after the death of BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar as they are still unable to nab absconding Abhimanyu Das, one of the main accused in the scam.
It is learned that Abhimanyu Das has fled to Thailand from Guwahati with Rs. 30-35,000 in cash after the matter came to light. The police froze all his bank accounts.