Assam BJP Expels Anurag Chaliha After Indrani Tahbildar’s Death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam unit on Saturday expelled the invitee member of BJP Kisan Morcha, Anurag Chaliha from the party’s primary membership.
This comes a day after BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide when her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral.
The decision to expel him from the primary membership of the party was taken by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita for his alleged involvement in the controversy surrounding the death of Indrani Tahbildar.
It may be mentioned that Indrani allegedly committed suicide on Friday apparently after her objectionable photo with an invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha from Golaghat district goes viral on social media.
The invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha Anurag Chaliha is currently at large.
According to initial information, the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly committed suicide by taking a drug overdose. The incident was reported at around 5.30 pm.
It is also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.
Meanwhile, Assam Police sources today revealed that the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar was suffering from acute stress disorder for the last couple of months and was consuming sleeping tablets.
The police during the investigation recovered a box full of sleeping pills near the body at her residence in Guwahati.
It was estimated that the deceased purposely ingested more than 60 sleeping pills in order to commit suicide.
The police had also come up with some exclusive clues concerning the death of the BJP leader where her alleged lover Anurag Chaliha, a resident of Golaghat played a substantial role.
The police sources informed that Chaliha was accused of embezzling over 10 crores of money and had duped several job aspirants for the last couple of months on the pretext of giving those jobs.
Apart from this, Chaliha was also involved in running liquor businesses and procuring various government projects with the help of Indrani.
It came to light that Chaliha was recently detained by some unknown individuals from whom he had borrowed crores of rupees for various reasons. Later, they took away his mobile phone, wrist watch, and began blackmailing him with intimate images of him with BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Indrani Tahbildar.
Thereafter, the objectionable photos of the two went viral on social media platforms.