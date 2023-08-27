Indrani Tahbildar Death: Trishna Sarma Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

A day after arrest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trishna Sarma has been remanded in police custody for seven days on Sunday.
Trishna Sarma was the BJP leader who filed a case against Anurag Chaliha, the prime suspect in the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar, alleging that he duped her on the pretext of providing job.
After filing the complaint, she was placed under suspension by the party until further orders.
Meanwhile, the police custody of Rekhanta Das and Ashim Chakraborty has been extended by five days. They were produced before a lower court today after the completion of seven-day police custody.
It may be mentioned that the police have so far gathered evidences supporting the cash-for-job scams by the accused named in the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar.
They are continuing their investigation into the matter to uncover facts and more evidences that may lead them to the nexus of cash-for-job scams.