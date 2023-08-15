Indrani Tahbildar Death Case: BJP Leader Lodges Case Against Anurag Chaliha

In a major twist in the death case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, another woman has allegedly lodged a case against Anurag Chaliha.
The woman who has lodged the case has been identified as BJP leader Trishna Sarma.
As per the complaint lodged, Anurag Chaliha had allegedly duped her on the pretext of providing jobs and for the completion of other official works. Allegations have also been leveled against Chaliha of taking around Rs 40 lakh from the complainant.
Notably, Anurag Chaliha was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Guwahati police and Sivasagar police on Monday night due to his suspected involvement in the suicide case Indrani Tahbildar.
It is to be mentioned here that Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide when her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral. It is also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.
A day after Tahbildar’s death, BJP, Assam unit had expelled the invitee member of BJP Kisan Morcha, Anurag Chaliha from the party’s primary membership.