Indus Towers Partners with NEAID to Improve Sanitation for Girls in 12 Assam Govt Schools

Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies in association with the Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID) inaugurated well-equipped and hygienic washroom facilities for girl students in 12 government schools across seven districts of Assam namely Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Morigaon, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dhubri and Bongaigaon.
The newly completed sanitation infrastructure was inaugurated by Assam Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, as the Chief Guest.
This initiative is part of Indus Towers' flagship Corporate Social Responsibility program, Pragati, and aligns with the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The goal is to provide accessible and safe sanitation facilities, thus improving sanitation access and fostering a conducive environment for education. In addition to improved sanitation, the initiative includes awareness workshops on menstrual hygiene, aiming to empower young girls with the knowledge to manage their health.
Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, “I welcome the students to the schools after vacation and encourage them to embrace their learning journey with renewed enthusiasm. It's crucial to recognize how sanitation and hygiene impact educational outcomes, especially for female students. We must support more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Assam, as investing in education infrastructure today will ensure a brighter tomorrow for our society. Any government school is not a 100 percent government owned but owned by the community and its people. Former students of the school, NGOs like NEAID and Companies like Indus Towers through their CSR contribution can help schools getting more such support. They can register in the Bidyanjali portal for contributing items, infrastructure, scholarships and even voluntary services to the schools."
He also mentioned about Siksha Setu which helps connect deeply with the schools with all detailed information including teacher qualification, etc. and how its helps make effective decisions to improve quality of education in the schools.
Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO of Indus Towers Limited, said, "Access to hygienic and well-equipped toilets is a fundamental infrastructure requirement for to provide a conducive learning environment. At Indus Towers’ flagship CSR program, Pragati is to support such need based initiatives. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NEAID and contribute to the Government of Assam's plans to enhance the amenities available to girl students.”
“This initiative goes beyond providing basic facilities; it seeks to foster increased self-confidence and self-esteem among students by ensuring a clean and safe environment. It also aims to build a comprehensive hygiene ecosystem within school premises, contributing to the overall well-being of the community," he added.
Along with Ranoj Pegu, distinguished guests including Circle CEO of Indus Towers, Mr. Rajender Gurung; Head Master of Nartap High School Sri. Nandeswar Kathar; Head Communication & CSR of Indus Tower Ms. Ranjini Chalam; CSR - Compliance and Impact Assessment Lead Ms Chitra A.; Communications Lead of Indus Towers Ms Pranjal Kaushik; Founder Mentor of NEAID Mr Dulal Bora was also present.
About Indus Towers Limited
Indus Towers Limited is India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The company’s portfolio of over 2,19,736 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations. For further details visit www.industowers.com
About NEAID
NEAID is a local grassroots organization focused on supporting development initiatives in Northeastern India, particularly in tribal and rural areas. The organization is dedicated to improving quality education, health, and other determinants of well-being in alignment with sustainable development goals. For further details visit www.neaid.org