Indus Towers Partners with NEAID to Improve Sanitation for Girls in 12 Assam Govt Schools

Rajender Gurung, Circle CEO of Indus Towers Limited, said, "Access to hygienic and well-equipped toilets is a fundamental infrastructure requirement for to provide a conducive learning environment. At Indus Towers’ flagship CSR program, Pragati is to support such need based initiatives. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NEAID and contribute to the Government of Assam's plans to enhance the amenities available to girl students.”

“This initiative goes beyond providing basic facilities; it seeks to foster increased self-confidence and self-esteem among students by ensuring a clean and safe environment. It also aims to build a comprehensive hygiene ecosystem within school premises, contributing to the overall well-being of the community," he added.