Guwahati Police Foil Child Marriage Attempt, Rescue Kidnapped Minor

Guwahati witnessed yet another shocking incident as a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and preparations were reportedly underway for her child marriage.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bhagadattapur Police launched an operation in a secret location in Mayong in Morigaon district, leading to the rescue of the minor. The accused was also nabbed in the same operation.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shahjahan Ali, had kidnapped the 14-year-old girl from Dakshin Gaon and taken her to Mayong. His family was allegedly preparing for the marriage when the police intervened.

The Bhagadattapur Police team successfully carried out the operation, rescuing the minor and apprehending the accused. Authorities are now investigating the involvement of others in the case, ensuring strict action against those attempting to violate child protection laws.