INIFD CEO Visits INIFD Guwahati, Interacts with Designers

Global CEO of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Mr. Anil Khosla visited INIFD Guwahati on Thursday (June 30) and interacted with the budding designers and faculty members of the centre.

The session by Mr. Khosla was immensely motivating, inspiring and stimulating for the INIFDians. All the students were encouraged to dream and think big for their prosperous career in the design industry.

It may be mentioned that INIFD is the only student body that is giving an opportunity to students to showcase their designer collection at India's most coveted Lakme Fashion Week as well as at the Global platform of New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

INIFD guides the budding designers in a way that their classroom creativity gets an exclusive chance to showcase in prominent platforms.