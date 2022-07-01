Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Karimganj to Take Stock of Flood

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Karimganj to take stock of the flood situation and flood-affected people of Srirampur village.

"Impressed to see the resilience of people who are coping with their hardships. Asked the DC to take necessary steps for relief," CM Sarma tweeted.

The chief minister also visited No 114 Ram Krishna Pathsala in the area and assured its management that the government will provide adequate support to rebuild the school damaged by flood.

Assam reels under floods with nearly 30 lakh people in 2,608 villages spread across 25 districts.

Meanwhile, a 30-meter-long stretch of road along the Assam's Karimganj bypass was breached due to floods at around 6 am today. The road has been closed for vehicular movement.

The chief minister also decided to build a guest house and a floating solar power project near Son Beel in Karimganj which is considered as one of the Asia’s largest freshwater lakes and also it has also been considered as a huge tourism potential.

The toll due to floods and landslides this year increased to 159 with eight more people dying in six districts – Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Morigaon, according to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The Assam Chief Minister on Thursday said that a timeline has been set to assess the damages in each district by July 15 which will be endorsed by the guardian ministers and secretaries by July 20, after which compensation will be distributed to affected people. The entire process is expected to be completed by August 15.

In Silchar, several areas of the town are still waterlogged and the situation remained critical with a shortage of food, drinking water and medicines faced by affected people.