INIFD Guwahati Designers Dazzles The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Guwahati student Anuradha Jain, Heena Mour, Divya Bhartia, Lahar Agarwal and Hasim Ali presented their garment at New York Fashion Week 2022. The Theme of the garment was Deconstruction. Indian fashion dictated the future of fashion. “INDIAN FASHION TRUNK” during New York Fashion Week presented by the young designers of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD).

The show captured the spirit of India with students coming from diverse backgrounds, focused on spring-summer trends while embracing an exciting season. Overseen by a Fashion Expert with experience of more than 20 years, Gintare Jankuniene, the students created the collection of 55 womens wear all of which reflected their personal narratives.

The spectacular Collection was designed on the basic principles of DECONSTRUCTION. Incorporating an experimental approach to their work designers produced a conceptual but ultimately wearable outfit by deconstructing: unpicking three simple garments (trousers, jacket, and men's shirt) and taking them back to flat pieces then adapting, developing, and reconstructing into different designs.

Ms. Chinki Agarwal Centre Director INIFD Guwahati said that “It is a matter of pride for our city as our student designers who worked so hard to showcase at the premier fashion week and have always brought laurels to the country. Our designs worked on design innovation whilst demonstrating an awareness of commercial considerations when designing and producing an outfit. Students of INIFD Guwahati were jubilant about their success at the most prestigious international platform New York Fashion Week and they celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm.”