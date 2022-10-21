Local Holiday Declared On Oct 25 In Kamrup (M)

A local holiday has been called in the Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam on October 25, on the occasion of Diwali, according to a notification from the General Administration Department of the government of Assam.
The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Local holiday on 25 October, 2022 within the jurisdiction Kamrup (Metro) district on account of Diwali festival.”
It mentioned that all state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on October 25.
In addition, all financial institutions in the district will also remain closed on the day, the notification mentioned.
