Night Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Suspended

Night ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended, reports emerged on Friday.
According to information, night ferry services will not be available for passengers between Guwahati and North Guwahati from Saturday onwards.
This decision has been taken by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Assam due to the sudden rise in the water levels of the River Brahmaputra.
The ferry services will reportedly be stopped from 6:30 pm. The suspension of the services will remain in place until further orders.
It may be mentioned that, Kamrup (Metro) is one among the four districts of Assam have been affected in the first spell of flood, informed Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday. The other three districts are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Cachar.
Reportedly, nearly 21,000 people in these four districts have been affected by the floods. A total of 19 villages under five revenue circles are currently underwater and 1,787 animals are also affected in the deluge.