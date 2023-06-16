Night Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Suspended

It may be mentioned that, Kamrup (Metro) is one among the four districts of Assam have been affected in the first spell of flood, informed Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday. The other three districts are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Cachar.

Reportedly, nearly 21,000 people in these four districts have been affected by the floods. A total of 19 villages under five revenue circles are currently underwater and 1,787 animals are also affected in the deluge.