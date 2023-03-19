Prisoner Escapes from Police Custody in Assam’s Karimganj

In a sensational incident, a prisoner escaped from police custody in Assam’s Karimganj.

As per sources, the prisoner identified as Abdul Wasid was brought to the chief judicial magistrate court on Sunday. The prisoner was reportedly accused of his involvement in many crimes including car theft.

Abdul reportedly went missing after he went to use the washroom in the court.

The accused was arrested by the Karimganj Police on Saturday and produced before the court today.

Meanwhile, post the incident, the police have launched search operations to nab the absconding criminal.

In another instance, a prisoner escaped from police custody in Karimganj in August last year. According to sources, the accused, identified as Abdul Mujib, was held under the charges on drugs by Karimganj Police.

The prisoner was taken to the district court where the accused asked for permission to go the washroom. When it was late and the prisoner did not show up, the police checked the bathroom and he was nowhere to be found. Later, it was discovered that the suspect took the opportunity and escaped by breaking the glass of the ventilator.