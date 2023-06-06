Inmate Mysteriously Dies In Guwahati Central Jail

A 33-year-old inmate who was lodged at Guwahati Central Jail in the city reportedly died after falling ill at his cell. The deceased prisoner has been identified as one Samar Biswash.
Bishwas was lodged at the jail following his arrest based on a case filed by Dispur police. Sources said that the inmate suddenly fell ill after which he was shifted to the infirmary of the jail.
As his health deteriorated, he was taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
It is unclear as to what the inmate was suffering from which resulted in his sudden death.
Earlier this year, a detenu at Kampur Police Station in Assam died under mysterious circumstances.
The detainee fell unconscious while under police custody at the Kampur Police Station in the Nagoan district. The deceased, identified as Mati Prasad Bora, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival.
While the wife of the deceased was inconsolable, a relative said, “We had not registered any case against him. We only asked the police to intimidate him as he regularly beat his wife. However, the police thrashed him in custody.”