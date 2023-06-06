Congress MLA Follows Assam Speaker's Advise of Sitting Under Tree To Reduce Electricity Bill

In a significant move, Congress MLA from Karimganj North, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, was seen sitting under a tree on Tuesday – literally adopting the ‘unconventional’ solution specified by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary amid soaring power bills.
The legislator was seen sitting under a tree outside of the residence of Speaker Daimary to save electricity, as suggested by the latter.
Amidst mounting concerns over the soaring mercury levels and escalating power bills in the state, Daimary, in response to the public outcry, advised individuals struggling to pay their bills to find an alternative by sitting under trees instead of switching on fans.
Daimary's unconventional suggestion has been met with strong condemnation, particularly from the opposition Congress party. Critics argue that such remarks trivialize the genuine concerns of the people and fail to address the underlying issue of rising electricity prices. The Congress party has accused the BJP-led government and expressed deep concern over the lack of effective solutions to alleviate the financial burden faced by the public.
The controversy surrounding Speaker Daimary's statement underscores the urgency for the Assam government to address the escalating power bills and find sustainable solutions to ensure affordable electricity for its citizens.